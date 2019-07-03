HSS Kotranka students protest against staff shortage

The students of Government Higher Secondary School, Kotranka, staged a demonstration against the Education department and demanded posting of adequate staff in their school.

The students, including boys and girls from 11th and 12th classes, also staged a sit-in in front of the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotarnka, and raised slogans.

“Our school falls under the winter zone. Almost half of our academic session is over, but the school continues to face staff shortage,” the protesting students said.

They claimed that they posts of lecturers and teachers of a number of subjects, including that of medical and humanities, are lying vacant.

They accused the senior officers of the department of being aware of the issue and “choosing to not act upon it”.

On being contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, said that he will personally take up the matter with the Director School Education, Jammu.