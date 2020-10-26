IGP holds range level crime meeting in Poonch

Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh during his two days visit to district Poonch alongwith DIG Rajouri-Poonch Vivek Gupta, reviewed crime, security and law & order situation of the district.

IGP chaired a meeting of the Rajouri Poonch Range which was attended by SSP RajouriChandan Kohli, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral and all gazetted officers of the district Poonch. The meeting stressed on using scientific aids in investigations and adopting people friendly approach rigorously. He also reviewed the preparation of Zila Panchayat elections (District Development Council), inaugurated Police Martyrs Memorial Volleyball Tournament at Sports Stadium Poonch, attended cultural program organized by district Police Poonch in the memory of Gallant Police Martyrs besides interacting with prominent citizens, sports persons and general public.