IGP reviews security scenario in Rajouri, Poonch

In-charge Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Sunday reviewed the security arrangements in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while touring the twin border districts.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta, accompanied the IGP during his visit.

In Rajouri, the in-charge IGP met police officers and took stock of the situation.

In Poonch, the in-charge IGP met police officers and held a meeting, wherein a range of issues were discussed.

He also interacted civil society leaders during his visit of Poonch.