In absence of chairs, people suffer in GMC&AH Rajouri

Amid absence of chairs outside the outpatient department (OPD) in Rajouri district the people continue to suffer.

Mohammad Parvez, a resident of Rajouri, said, “There are no chairs outside the OPD sections in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital. The patients and their attendants have to sit on the floor while waiting to see a doctor.”

Karshaid Bi, a woman waiting for her turn to get her child examined by a paediatrician outside the OPD, said, “I have been standing here since the past one hour. I have a child in my lap and it gets tiresome and excruciating. There should be chairs or benches here.”

Several other patients and their attendants narrated the same tale and demanded that the authorities should fix the issue and solve the grievance of the public.