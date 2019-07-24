In last 3 yrs, Rajouri sees heavy rise in registration of vehicles

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

In between 2016 and the current year, the border town of Rajouri in Jammu province has seen a steep rise in the registration of vehicles, both commercial and passenger.

As per details collected by Greater Kashmir from Motor Vehicles Department in Rajouri, the total number of vehicles (two and four wheeler) registered with the department in between April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 was 4380 and in the period in between April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018, the number went up to 5869, thus a rise of 1489 additional vehicles in the town, mostly two wheelers.

Similarly, in between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, extra 1053 vehicles were registered in the town as the total number of registered vehicles touched 6922 mark.

Details further revealed that the maximum increases has been recorded in two wheeler vehicles as against 2529 vehicles registered in 2016-17, 3490 two wheelers were registered in 2017-18 and 3751 in 2018-19.