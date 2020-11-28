In Rajouri, voters voted after sanitisation

Voters in Rajouri were allowed to cast their votes in the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls only after sanitization.

Voting under was held under COVID19 precautions with officials of Health department remaining deployed at all the polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh said that proper care of COVID19 SOPs had been taken during voting.

“Directions were issued to the field staff to ensure implementation of COVID19 and two officials of the Health department remain deployed at each polling location,” he said.

Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said that the officials of department remain deployed at each polling station.

“Hand sanitizers were provided at each polling station with hands of every voter sanitized before voting to ensure that the viral infection transmission is checked,” Dr Malik said.