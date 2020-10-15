Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
India, Pak armies exchange fire on LoC

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged gunfire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of this district, an official said.

The official said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms in Sunderbani sector, targeting forward locations on this side of the LoC.

“Our troops retaliated befittingly, triggering exchange of fire that continued for over half-an-hour,” said the official. He said there was no report of any injuries or causality in the exchange of the fire.

