India, Pak armies exchange fire on LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Armies of India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

A police official said around 7 am, Pakistan army resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri’s Sunderbani sector and used both small weaponry and mortar shells to target forward posts on this side of the LoC.

“The firing lasted for over three hours. However, there was no loss of life reported.” The official said, adding the firing again started this evening.

Another official said Pakistan army once again resorted to ceasfire violations in forward areas of Poonch. In its official statement, Army said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar and Malti areas of Poonch.

“Our troops are retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked fire and firing is going on.” said an army official.