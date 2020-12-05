India-Pakistan armies exchange fire on LoC in Balakote, Poonch

Armies of India and Pakistan on Saturday exchanged heavy gunfire on Line of Control in Balakote as well as Poonch sectors of Poonch district.

Officials said that in Balakote area of Mendhar sub division in Poonch, violation of ceasefire by Pakistani army started on Saturday morning at around 11 and continued for over two hours.

“Areas along LoC in Balakote came under heavy shelling triggering panic among locals,” the officials said, adding that no loss of life or property has been reported yet in shelling.

They said that in the evening at around 5 PM, violation of ceasefire started in Kirni and Qasba areas of Poonch sector.

“Areas of LoC came under fire and shelling of mortars on Saturday evening with firing and shelling was going on when last reports were received,” the officials said.

Jammu based Army spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said that Indian army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling of Pakistani army.