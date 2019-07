The armies of India and Pakistan on Friday morning exchanged heavy gun fire in Baba Khori and other forward areas of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the firing started in Baba Khori area of Rajouri even as the two countries targeted each other in adjoining Poonch district as well.

There was no immediate report of any loss so far while the heavy shelling was going on when this report was being filed.