Indo-Pak armies exchange gunfire in Poonch

Soldiers of India and Pakistan exchanged fire on LoC on Sunday evening

The exchange of gunfire started on Saturday evening in Mankote sector area of Poonch’s Mendhar sub division.

Officials said that at around 08:20 PM, Pakistan resorted to firing on Line of Control at Mankote area of Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch’s Mendhar.

“Pakistan army used both small arms as well mortars to resort to unprovoked fire which is being retaliated effectively by Indian army.” said officials.

There are no reports of any loss so far.