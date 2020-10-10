Indo-Pak armies trade fire across LoC in Mendhar

India and Pakistan armies Saturday morning exchanged gunfire across Line of Control in Mankote area of Mendhar sub division causing damage to few houses. Two BSF personnel were injured in the firing.

Officials said that violation of ceasefire from Pak army side started on Saturday early morning with area of Mankote in Mendhar sub division of Poonch coming under intense firing and shelling.

“Pak army used both small and medium calibre weapons to target Indian army locations as well as civil areas along Line of Control,” officials added.

They informed that Indian army retaliated to the unprovoked firing and shelling that continued till noon hours.

The firing and shelling restarted at 6 PM again and was going on when last reports were received.

Two BSF personnel deployed on Line of Control in the Mendhar sector got injured in firing and shelling and have been evacuated in medical center.

“Around half a dozen houses also suffered partial damage in the shelling from Pak side.” officials said.