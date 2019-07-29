Infant injured in Poonch cross-border firing succumbs

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A ten-day-old infant who was injured in cross-border firing in Shahpur area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed late last night, officials said.

The baby, who was yet to be named, was injured along with his mother Fatima Jan on Sunday after the armies of India traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC).

Chief medical officer Poonch, Dr. Mumtaz Bhatti said that the infant was under treatment at Poonch district hospital where he succumbed late last night.

Three persons, including the mother-infant duo were injured in Shahpur village of Poonch last evening.

