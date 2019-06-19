Inquiry ordered after signboard with 'don't use mobile phone while drinking' message installed on Mughal Road

Also Read | Rajouri Admn to go tough against illegal parking

Jammu and Kashmir Police has ordered an inquiry after pictures of a signboard with a message, “don’t use mobile phone while drinking”, installed on the historic Mughal Road went viral on social media.

The sign board has been installed recently by traffic police of Jammu rural wing at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road.

Superintendent of police (Traffic) Jammu rural, Mohan Lal Kaith told Greater Kashmir that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter and DySP Traffic of Rajouri Poonch has been asked to inquire the matter and to submit a report.

He further termed it an act of disgruntled elements who changed the sign board.