Rural Development Department today organized an interaction with the PRI representatives at Block Sathra in District Poonch.

The meet was attended by Tazeem Akhter Chairperson DDC Poonch, Fareeda Bi BDC Sathra and all the Sarpanches of Block Sathra.

On the occasion, Zamood Ahmed BDO Sathra briefed them about various ongoing schemes for rural development run by Rural Development Department.