International Yoga Day celebrated across Pir Panchal, Chenab Valley

As the fifth edition of International Yoga Day kicked off on Friday, several programmes were organized across Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley.

In the programmes, government authorities, political parties, social organisations, educational institutions, security forces and a large number of people participated.

At Rajouri district headquarter, a yoga session was held at Dak Bungalow ground. Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, and other senior government officers were present on the occasion.

Similarly, in Government Post Graduate College, Rajouri, in army camps and at other places, similar programmes were held.

In Poonch district, the main programme was held at Poonch district headquarter. Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Angral, and hundreds of other officials and locals were present.

At Mendhar, Bhimber Gali brigade of Army also organised a yoga session, while in Government Degree College Poonch and Mendhar also, yoga sessions were held.

In Bhaderwah, Rashtriya Rifles, in collaboration with Bhaderwah University Campus, organised a massive yoga session, wherein hundreds of students, Army personnel and locals participated.

The participants were encouraged to practice yoga as a way of living.

“Practicing yoga in such an environment has helped the soldiers to combat various diseases, such as High Altitude Sickness, Hypoxia, Pulmonary Odema and the Psychological stresses of isolation and fatigue,” the Officiating Commanding Officer, RR Bhaderwah, said.

“Respiratory adaptations of Pranayama help the soldiers in adapting to the environment in high altitude areas. By practicing a few minutes of Pranayama, gentle asanas and meditation, many of us have testified to the physical and mental benefits of yoga,” he said.

In an encouraging sign for the fairer sex, a large number of girl students and women folk from different walks of life also converged at the venue to participate in the yoga session.

“In today’s scenario, women folk are more vulnerable to stress, strain and mental fatigue and yoga can surely make a difference, “Aamira, a women participant from Pasri, Bhaderwah, said.

The Doda district administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Sagar Dattaray Doifode, also organised an early morning yoga session at Lake View Resort, Gatha.

At Kishtwar, the programme was organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with Department of Indian System of Medicines at Chowgan Ground.

District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, Senior Superintendent of Police, Shakti Kumar Pathak, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pawan Parihar, ACD Anil Kumar Chandail, DYSSO Jaffer Haider, CEO, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Nodal Officer Ayush Dr Tariq Hussain, Nodal Officer ISM Dr Rajesh Kumar Bhagat, besides scores of people were present on the occasion.

At Ramban, the programmes was organised by the Department of AYUSH in collaboration with the departments of School Education and Youth Services and Sports in the premises of Government Higher Secondary School.

Hundreds of students and several district officers, including Chief Education Officer, Abdul Hamid Fani, District Nodal Officer, AYUSH, Dr Masood Iqbal Zargar, EO, MC, Ravinder Sharma, DYSSO, Sukhdev Kumar, Senior lecturer, Ranjay Kumar participated in the event.

Pertinently, the first International Day of Yoga was observed across the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi.