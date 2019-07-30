Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Editor Online
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 12:21 AM

Islamic scholars warn against fiddling with Art 35-A, 370

Editor Online
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 12:21 AM

Islamic scholars under the banner of Tehreek Ulma Ahle Sunnat Rajouri Tuesday urged the central government to respect the sentiments of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting attended by district president of the body, Moulana Haneef Raza, the scholars said, “There are rumours that Article 35A and 370 will be scrapped in the days to come and it has generated fear among the people of this border town.” 

Trending News

In Kashmir, young and educated yearn to see their career take off

NC president Farooq Abdullah addresses a party rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar on Monday, April 15 2019. Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmir on precipice

In 15 days, more than 1.5 lakh jobless postgraduates register with Govt

Shah, his team working on Kashmir

They added, “In case the special status of the state is challenged, there will be serious law and order related problems and the government will be responsible for the losses.”

Related News