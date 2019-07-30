Islamic scholars warn against fiddling with Art 35-A, 370

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Islamic scholars under the banner of Tehreek Ulma Ahle Sunnat Rajouri Tuesday urged the central government to respect the sentiments of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting attended by district president of the body, Moulana Haneef Raza, the scholars said, “There are rumours that Article 35A and 370 will be scrapped in the days to come and it has generated fear among the people of this border town.”

They added, “In case the special status of the state is challenged, there will be serious law and order related problems and the government will be responsible for the losses.”