Security forces on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition at a village in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the security forces, including army and police, launched a search operation in Mendhar today morning.

Six pistols, one AK rifle and other ammunition were recovered during the searches, said an official.