One person died and six others were injured after a building collapsed in Devlian village of Kalakote in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Also Read | 7 dead in building collapse in Gurugram

Reports said a two-storey building collapsed in the village, burying seven persons underneath the debris.

Soon, police teams and locals rushed to the spot and rescued them from the debris, they said.

Also Read | 3 die, 3 injured as roof caves in Shahdra Sharief

All the seven injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them declared dead on arrival.

Details emerging.