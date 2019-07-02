Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, nine injured in Rajouri road accidents

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

One person was killed and nine others injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said that an accident took place when two motorcycles collided head on in Nerojal village on Rajouri-Thanamandi road resulting in injuries to four people.

All the injured were shifted to Rajouri hospital where Azhar Lone succumbed. Three injured namely Basharat Hussain, Amjad Hussain and Umar Nissar are being treated at the facility. A minibus also met with an accident in Nowshera, leading to injuries to six passengers. An official said that all of them have been hospitalized.