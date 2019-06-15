Jammu and Kashmir: School student feared drowned in river in Doda

A class 12th student was feared drowned while taking bath in the Neeru river on Friday near Nai-Dhangri village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Shoib Malik (17), son of Farooq Ahmed Malik, a plus two science student of of Govt Higher Secondary school Ghat, went missing while two other students who were also bathing in the river, were rescued by local people.

According to reports, teenage student Shoib, a resident of Haanch Ghat along with two other boys was taking bath in Neeru river near Doda – Bhadarwah highway, 9 km from Doda town, when suddenly Shoib slipped into the fast flowing stream of the river and disappeared.

The boys immediately raised an alarm and informed the locals who reached the spot and also informed the police.

“As soon as we came to know about the incident, a police team along with locals, volunteers of an NGO and seluthes of SDRF started the search and rescue, but due to darkness the operation was suspended late in the evening,” said Raj Singh Gouria, SP Bhadarwah. “The search for the missing boy was resumed along Neeru River early in the morning. Police and SDRF along with experts are on the job and have extended the search upto 4km towards Pul Doda,” he added.