Jammu and Kashmir: Woman's body found in Neeru river in Bhadarwah

The body of a woman was foshed out from the Neeru river near Bhalla Bridge, 16 km from Bhadarwah town of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

Police said emergency services were called in to the river Neeru near Bhalla Bridge on Pul-Doda-Bhadarwah national highway at 2:50 pm on Thursday after the body was spotted by a member of the public.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but it isn’t believed to be suspicious at this time. As of now the body has been kept at the mortuary of Sub District Hospital Bhadarwah and only after the identification, the post mortem will be conducted, ” Raj Singh Gouria, SP Bhadarwah, told Greater Kashmir.

