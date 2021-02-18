Jammu on path of growth, development: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta Thursday said Jammu was fast progressing on the path of massive growth and development.

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing BJP workers in Jammu, Gupta said that now it was the prime responsibility of the BJP workers to reach out to the poor and the weaker sections of the society to ensure that the public welfare schemes reach them.

“People in Jammu have been supporting BJP since many decades not for their personal interests but in the larger interest of the country. For this they never bothered about their petty gains but supported the party for the sake of unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

Gupta also called upon the party leaders and workers to work hard and try to help people in whatever way they can.

Referring to the various welfare schemes launched by the Government of India (GoI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta said that BJP leaders and workers had huge responsibility to keep the common man well informed about these schemes so that the benefit of these schemes reaches poor and weaker sections of the society.