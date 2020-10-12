J&K BJP President visits fake encounter victims' families

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday visited families of three youth here who were killed in a fake encounter in Shopian district on July 18.

Accompanied by Block Development Council Chairman, Kotranka block, Javed Iqbal and other BJP leaders, Raina first visited Tarkassi village where he met family members of Ibrar Ahmed, one of the three victims. Raina later visited Dhar Sakri village where he met family members of other two victims, Ibrar Ahmed and Imtiyaz Ahmed.

“We are particular about this case and we stand with the aggrieved families. This is why Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir also visited the area.” Raina said. He assured the families that justice will be delivered in the case.