J&K witnessed 70 years of development deficit: LG Sinha

With aim to reach out to provide governance to masses at their doorsteps under an ongoing ‘Back-to-Village, Phase-3 progamme’, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed seventy-years of development deficit—claiming that it would be mitigated soon by the current dispensation.

The Lieutenant Governor visited Peeri area of block Budhal in Rajouri district and e-inaugurated Multipurpose Sports Stadium, Rajouri worth Rs 12.3 cr.

Addressing the gathering , the Lt Governor observed that Prime Minister has acknowledged the sports potential of Jammu & Kashmir and therefore sanctioned Rs 200 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package for up-gradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. Similarly, the Khelo India initiative has also been a great catalyst in promotion of sports activities here.

The success of Back to Village is due to enthusiastic government machinery and the empowered Panchayati Raj system.

“In the past 5-6 years, a lot has been done by the government to develop 136 villages adjoining the borders. Development deficit of 70 years will be mitigated and soon J&K will enter the new dawn of equitable development,” he said, adding ““I’ve been informed that Rs 3.82 crore Indoor Sports Stadium at Kotranka is at the verge of completion. Similarly, three other stadia at Naushera, Kalakote and Lamberi are also going to be completed soon. Five stadia is a source of great encouragement for the Rajouri youth.”

“I want to put an end to the tradition of hollow announcements and intend to introduce a new wave of implementations,” he said.

Speaking on employment and job-opportunities, the Lt Governor announced that a comprehensive plan is in offing for filling up of 25,000 vacancies with 10,000 posts already advertised.