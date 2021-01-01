JPDCL's Pay, Accounts Office set up for Rajouri, Poonch districts

District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on Friday inaugurated the newly set up Pay and Accounts Office of JPDCL for the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

District Statistical and Evaluation Officer, Bilal Rashid Mir; District Social Welfare Officer, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt and Accounts Officer, Naveed Anjum were also present on the occasion. As per the department, to ease the functioning of the Power Development Department, the DDO powers of the concerned authorities of the PDD in terms of works, salary and other related expenditures of the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been allotted to the Accounts Officer Rajouri.