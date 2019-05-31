Jumat-ul-Vida observed with fervor across Chenab Valley, Pir Panchal

On the last Friday of the ongoing Holy month of Ramadan known as Jumat-ul-Vida, thousands of Muslims assembled in all the Jamia Masjids (mosques) across Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal to offer prayers.

In Chenab Valley, Muslims adorned their best clothes and started visiting the mosques in the afternoon to participate in the congregational prayers. They prayed to the Almighty for peace, social harmony and strength to observe Ramadan next year as well.

People from most parts of Chenab Valley came out in large numbers despite sweltering heat to offer prayers.

Large congregations were held at Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah, Jamia Masjid Gatha, Jamia Masjid Doda, Masjid Noor Doda, Jamia Masjid Thathri, Jamia Masjid Gandoh, Jamia Masjid Kilhothran and Jamia Masjid Kahara.

Reports of large congregations also came from Banihal, Kishtwar, Ramban, Gool, Sangaldaan and Batote.

At Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah, to accommodate the heavy rush, Masjid Committee had made elaborate arrangements for the Namazis on the road as well. Authorities also suspended traffic from Sadar Bazaar to Pasri Bus Stand for two hours to let the Friday prayers pass-off smoothly.

Security was also beefed up in view of last Friday in and around all the towns of Chenab Valley.

Other Jamia Masjids of Bhaderwah including Jamia Masjid Mohallah Sarafan, Jamia Masjid Ghatha and Jamia Masjid Sadiqa Abad also witnessed mammoth crowds.

In Pir Panchal, thousands of people offered Jumat-ul-Vida prayers in mosques across Rajouri and Poonch and offered prayers for peace and harmony.

Religious scholars delivered sermons among the masses and discussed religious teachings and values, asking them to follow the same in letter and spirit.

The main prayers were offered in Markazi Jamia Masjid Rajouri.

Similarly, in Poonch district also, thousands of people offered prayers.

Many mosques were seen over crowded with people, who prayed for peace and communal brotherhood.