Kakora residents hold sit-in

Inhabitants of Kakora village in Manjakote Tehsil of Rajouri district staged a demonstration here against the delay in the implementation of an order to notify Kakora village as a backward area.

Raising slogans against the administration, protesters claimed that Governor’s administration issued an order on February 28 this year and notified several villages, including Kakora as a backward area.

“But the order in this context is yet to be implemented,” they said.

The locals also claimed that their area lacks mobile connectivity of all kinds. They also decried poor road connectivity in the area.

Later, TehsildarManjakote also held meeting with people and assured them that their matter would be taken up with the concerned authorities after which they called off their protest.