Kotranka: Bleeding pregnant woman rescued from landslide hit area

In a midnight operation, officials of health department, locals and police rescued a bleeding pregnant woman from a landslide hit area in Kotranka and later shifted her to a hospital where she delivered her baby.

Both mother and child are out of danger and are under observation in the District Hospital Rajouri.

A health department official said that after Zahida Begum wife of Liaqat Ali of BadalKotranka suffered labour pain at around 11 pm on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Asha worker of the areazZarinaKoser sought health department’s help to shift the woman to the hospital.

Responding to her (Asha worker’s) call, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik sent an ambulance to the far flung area, which picked up the patient and was on way to Kandi Community Health Center when the road was hit by a landslide at SongriGali area.

“After the ambulance driver made a distress call about the closure of road due to the landslide and the Asha worker apprised me about the worsening condition of the patient due to excessive bleeding, the matter was taken up with ADC Kotranka, VedParkash and a road clearance party was rushed to the spot,” said the BMO Kandi, adding that he himself headed a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) along with Dr Zia ulHaq and reached the area where the ambulance carrying pregnant woman was stuck due to heavy rains and landslide.

After establishing contact with the driver of the ambulance, the BMO Kandi said that first aid was given to the victim and the road was partially opened with the help of locals and police.

“Thereafter, I shifted the bleeding pregnant woman to my personal car and took her to Community Health Center Kandi from where she was taken to District Hospital Rajouri,” Dr Malik, the BMO Kandi told Greater Kashmir.

He said that on Thursday the woman delivered a child and both mother and infant are out of danger “and are under observation in Rajouri hospital”.