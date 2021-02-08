Kotranka residents stage protest over bad roads

Inhabitants of Kotranka town on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the Public Works Department for poor maintenance of road between Khawas and Kotranka.

Locals said that Khawas road is a monument of administrative inertia as its dilapidated condition is prevailing from decades with no concern shown by authorities to repair the road and to provide thousands of people living in Khawas tehsil of Rajouri a good road connectivity.

They said that the road project was also approved for upgradation under Central Road Fund (CRF) and work was started but the same is lying suspended for long.

They said that after failing in continuing the road upgradation work, the PWD is now failing to carry out necessary regular maintenance of the road.