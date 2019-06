Vehicular traffic on Mendhar-Poonch road was suspended on Monday after security forces recovered mysterious material on Krishna Ghati (KG) Top road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Initial reports said that the security forces found a steel box with wire system lying near a culvert at KG Top road following which road was closed for traffic.

Senior officers of both army and police and teams of forces rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of material.

More details are awaited.