Laborer dies mysteriously in Sunderbani

A young man working as a laborer in a house of Sunderbani’sChangiKangrial died under mysterious conditions and was found hanging on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar son of MadanLal resident of Makkara, ChowkiChoura of Jammu district.

Police said that the deceased was found hanging from the ceiling of an under construction house in ChangiKangrial village after which his body was taken into possession by police and legal formalities and investigation have been started.