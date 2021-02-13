Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 2:16 AM

Laborer dies mysteriously in Sunderbani

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 2:16 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A young man working as a laborer in a house of Sunderbani’sChangiKangrial died under mysterious conditions and was found hanging on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar son of MadanLal resident of Makkara, ChowkiChoura of Jammu district.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Police said that the deceased was found hanging from the ceiling of an under construction house in ChangiKangrial village after which his body was taken into possession by police and legal formalities and investigation have been started.

Related News