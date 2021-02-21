LAND DISPUTES | Protesters block Thannamandi, Kotranka roads

The roads connecting Rajouri district headquarter to Kotranka sub division and Thannamandi remained blocked after two incidents of disputes over land issues on Sunday.

The road between Rajouri and Thannamandi was blocked at Palangarh village after a scuffle took place between two sides over a piece of land.

“Alleging assault by the members of other family, people blocked main road near BDO office raising slogans for justice after which police team headed by SHO Thannamandi Fareed Ahmed rushed to the spot and controlled the situation,” said officials.

They said that three temporary structures raised over the disputed land were also removed by police while police also registered a case under relevant sections of law against some men who were seen beating other people in a video that went viral on social media.

On the other hand, road between Rajouri district headquarter and Kotranka sub division was blocked at Budhi Morh near Palma village.

Officials said that alleging trespassing on their land by a local man, members of a family blocked the road after placing stones in the middle of the road.

“A police team from Rajouri police station rushed to the spot and got the road vacated after pacifying the protesters. The road remained blocked for around an hour,” said officials.