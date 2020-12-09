Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 12:30 AM

Late evening shelling rattles Mankote areas

JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 12:30 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Late evening shelling on the Line of Control in Mankote of Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector has rattled the entire area.

Defence officials said that at around 9:55 pm on Wednesday, Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and used both the small arms as well as mortar shelling on LoC villages in the area.

Trending News

'Discharge duties independently, partially and without fear and favour'

Policeman injured after rifle goes off accidentally in Ganderbal

Policeman on election duty in Sopore injured in accidental fire

Huge voter turnout in Baramulla

Shopian witnesses low polling; people vote for development

They said that the Mankote, Balnoi, Sagra and KG forward areas were affected with shelling.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling from Pakistan side.” Defence spokesman from Jammu, Lt Col DevanderAnand said.

Related News