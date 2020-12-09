Late evening shelling rattles Mankote areas

Late evening shelling on the Line of Control in Mankote of Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector has rattled the entire area.

Defence officials said that at around 9:55 pm on Wednesday, Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and used both the small arms as well as mortar shelling on LoC villages in the area.

They said that the Mankote, Balnoi, Sagra and KG forward areas were affected with shelling.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling from Pakistan side.” Defence spokesman from Jammu, Lt Col DevanderAnand said.