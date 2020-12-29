Leopard found dead in DKG forest

Body of a leopard was on Monday evening recovered from the forest area of Dehra Ki Gali in Rajouri’s Thanamandi subdivision.

According to officials, the body has been taken into possession by the Department of Wildlife Protection for further observation and legal formalities.

Wildlife Warden, Rajouri and Poonch region, Mushtaq Choudhary said that the body of a leopard was found lying in the forest area of DKG and has been taken into possession by the team of department.

“Animal is aged around two years and is young,” the officer said. He said that the body has been kept in a divisional office for further legal formalities and post mortem examination with prima facie it seems that the leopard died due to severe cold conditions.