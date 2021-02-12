Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:35 AM

Leopard found dead in Rajouri's Kanthol village

A leopard was on Friday afternoon found lying dead in Kanthol village area of Rajouri’sKotranka subdivision.

The body of the animal has been taken into possession by the wildlife protection department team for further legal formalities.

Wildlife warden RajouriPoonch, MushtaqChowdhary told Greater Kashmir that on Friday afternoon, an information was received through police that a leopard has been found lying dead in KantholIyegali area.

“Our team rushed to the spot and have taken possession of the body of the animal and further legal formalities and investigation are going on.” said MushtaqChowdhary. He said that a post mortem examination of the animal’s body will be conducted on Saturday morning to ascertain the cause of death.

