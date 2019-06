An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Chanitop Sajroo of sub-division Mahore in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said a leopard attacked the girl and her sister outside their house in Chanitop.

They said the leopard took the girl to a nearby forest area where her body was recovered after two hours. Her sister escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Bano.