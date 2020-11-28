Lesser women turn out to vote in Rajouri, Poonch than men

Rajouri and Poonch districts registered lesser female voter turnout of 67.73 percent compared to male turnout of 71.28 percent in the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls on Saturday.

Officials said a total of 13,743 male voters were enrolled in Rajouri district’s Budhal Old DDC constituency out of which 9875 men voted.

The overall male voter turnout remained 71.85 percent against 69.04 percent female voter turnout as out of 12,392 registered female voters, 8556 exercised their franchise.

The official said that in Poonch district, 8721 male voters out of 12,333 registered ones voted with 70.71 percent voter turnout whereas 7340 out of 11,050 female voters exercised their franchise and overall female voter turnout remained 66.42 percent.