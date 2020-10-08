LG visits Rajouri, inaugurates several dev projects

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha during his visit to Peeri, Rajouri in connection with Back to Village-3 programme laid foundation stone for construction of Eklavya Model Residential School, Koteranka worth Rs 16 cr.

The Lt Governor observed that Education is the cornerstone of development and completion of the School will certainly ensure the educational welfare of local population.

Aiming at accentuating the road connectivity in the District, the Lt Governor inaugurated various road projects including Kotedhara to Kurhad road under NABARD (RIDF-XX) at a cost of Rs 3.99 cr; Dhangri Dalhori road and Ext upto Kanthole under Languishing project at Rs1.16 cr; Darhal to Chowkian road worth Rs 2.15 cr; Khadarian to Khah Road costing Rs 1.6 cr; Road from km 7th of L025 to Pehra at a cost of Rs 7.3 cr and construction of Plate Girder Bridge 32 Mtr Span Rajnagar Gabbar costing Rs 2.15 cr.

Construction of VIP Suit in PWD Dak Bunglow, Koteranka at a cost of Rs 91.83 lakhs was also inaugurated on the occasion.

The Lt Governor also unveiled the Annual Action Plan MGNREGA & 15th FCA, 2021-22 for Panchayats Dhar, Gakhrote and Tarkassi.