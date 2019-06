Also Read | Auto Draft

Lightning bolt hit a dhoka (hut) in Rajouri district of Jammmu and Kashmir last night, killing a man and his five goats. Another person was injured in the strike.

Reports said that lightning struck a dhoka in higher reaches of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri district last night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Razaq son of Lal Hussain resident of Barri Darhal while the injured man has been identified as Taswar Hussain son of Sajawal Hussain resident of Barri Darhal.