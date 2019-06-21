Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 2:29 AM

Lightning strike kills man, injures another in Rajouri

Representational Pic

A lightning bolt hit a dhok (hut) in Rajouri district on Thursday night, killing a man and his five goats. Another person was injured in the strike.

Reports said that lightning struck a dhok in higher reaches of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri district.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razaq, son of Lal Hussain, while the injured man has been identified as Taswar Hussain, son of Sajawal Hussain. Both the men are residents of Barri, Darhal.

The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after legal formalities, police said, adding that the injured is admitted in Rajouri hospital.

