UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 1:38 AM

Live mortar shells destroyed in Poonch

UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 1:38 AM
Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Saturday destroyed five live mortar shells in Mendhar area of this district.

An official said this morning locals from Mankote village informed army and police about some live mortar shells lying in the fields where Pakistan army had resorted to shelling on Friday evening.

“On Saturday noon, BDS of army carried out a detailed exercise and identified all the areas where the live shells were found,” The official said. He said five shells were destroyed through controlled explosions.

