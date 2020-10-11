LoC face-off: 2 personnel injured in Sunderbani

Two security personnel were injured today in a shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, officials said.

They said Pakistan army also violated ceasefire in Poonch sector.

Officials said that at around 1:30 PM on Sunday, Pak army resorted to firing and mortar shelling in Malla area of Sunderbani which lasted for over two hours.

Officials said that the firing was hit back by Indian army. “In the Pak shelling, one Lans Naik of army and a BSF man were injured,” they added.

Officials informed that both the injured were under treatment in local army hospital.

Meanwhile, officials informed that at around 06:15 PM, Pak army again started firing in Khari, Karmara, Qasba, Dhokri and other adjoining areas in Poonch sector.

Jammu based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said that “Pakistan army were violating ceasefire with small arms, mortars as well as artillery shelling in Poonch and Sunderbani.”