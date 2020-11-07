LoC firing, shelling in Poonch: official

Several forward areas in this district on Saturday witnessed cross-LoC firing and shelling, an official said.

The official said the army from other side of the LoC resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Mankote area of KG sector in Poonch at around 3 am.

“Firing and shelling lasted for over four hours and entire Mankote area came under intense shelling. It created panic in the area and people were forced to stay indoors” said the official.

He said Pakistan army later started firing and shelling in Poonch sector in the evening as well. The official said there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property so far. Jammu-based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said:”Our army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling from Pakistan.”