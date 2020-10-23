LOC shelling rattles Poonch villages

Pakistani army on Friday evening resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling over villages along Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said.

Officials said that unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling using mortars started at around 06 PM on Friday and was going on heavily when last reports were received.

“Kirni, Qasba and other villages in Poonch are under firing and shelling from across,” officials further said.

They said to have no immediate reports of any loss of life or injury on both civil as well as army side so far. Jammu based spokesman of Indian army, Lt Col Devander Anand said that Indian army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling.