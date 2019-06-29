Major fire tragedy averted in Rajouri

Also Read | Auto Draft

Rajouri town heaved a collective sigh of relief on Saturday as a major fire that broke out in a slum area was contained within half-an-hour, with minimum loss to property. No one was hurt in the incident.

Eye witnesses said, “At about 11:30 pm on Friday, flames erupted from the slum area located along the Jammu-Poonch highway near Rajouri town. The area houses around 40-50 shanties.”

In the fire, only two shanties were completely gutted before the Fire and Emergency Services managed to douse the flames.