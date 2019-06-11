Man arrested for murdering wife, injuring daughter in Rajouri: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and injuring his daughter in Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said they received an information on Monday that a woman Neelam Devi and her daughter Anita Devi have received critical injuries inside their house in Kharak village.

The duo were taken to Sunderbani sub district hospital where Neelam Devi succumbed while her daughter Anita Devi was referred to GMCH Jammu in critical condition.

“Taking note, police team from Kalakote police station headed by SHO Tahir Khan under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Brijesh Sharma and Addl SP Nowshera GL Sharma started investigation into the matter and in initial probe, it came to fore that husband of woman had allegedly beaten her and her daughter inside house,” he said.

Simultaneously, he added, raids were conducted and the accused Kartar Chand son of Munshi Ram resident of Kharak was arrested from forest area of village while weapon of offence, a water supply hard iron pipe, has been seized.

A case under relevant sections of law including charges of murder has been registered at Kalakote police station, he said further.

He said three other relatives of the accused have been taken into custody for questioning into the matter.