Man 'confined, beaten' in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir police Monday arrested a man and booked four others on the charges of wrongfully confining a man and allegedly beating him, here in Rajouri.

The incident came to fore on Monday morning when a video went viral on social media, showing a middle-aged man being confined and beaten by some persons in Rajouri.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, said, “As soon as we received information about the matter, the district police office launched an initial investigation. It was found out that the video has been filmed in a village of Nowshera.”

A special team of police, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Nowshera, Brijesh Sharma, was constituted, the SSP said.

“During investigation, the victim was identified as Dalmir, son of Muhammad Sadiq and a resident of Rani Badetar, Androoth. It was also learnt that the victim was beaten by one Muhammad Mansha and some others residents of Nowshera,” SSP Manhas said.

“It also came to fore that the accused kept the victim in wrongful confinement, tied him with a rope and beat him mercilessly,” he said.

An FIR was registered at Nowshera police station against Muhammad Sabar, Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Shabeer and Naseer Begun, the officer said.

“The main accused, Mohammad Mansha, was arrested from Nowshera Bus Stand while he was trying to escape. Besides, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the other accused,” the SSP said.