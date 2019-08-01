Man critically injured in sniper attack in Nowshera

Also Read | Soldier injured by sniper firing along LoC

A 40-year-old man suffered critical injury in sniper attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Lam Pukharni village of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Thursday.

A police official said that Mohammad Altaf son of Mohammad Bashir of Pukharni was taken to Nowshera hospital from where he was referred to Government Medical College Jammu.

He said that Altaf suffered a bullet injury in his throat after a brief exchange of small arms fire when he was targeted by snipers sitting across the LoC.