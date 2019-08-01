Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: August 2, 2019, 1:34 AM

Man critically injured in sniper attack in Nowshera

Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: August 2, 2019, 1:34 AM

A 40-year-old man suffered critical injury in sniper attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Lam Pukharni village of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Thursday.

A police official said that Mohammad Altaf son of Mohammad Bashir of Pukharni was taken to Nowshera hospital from where he was referred to Government Medical College Jammu.

Trending News

Don't take any steps that will worsen Kashmir situation: NC leaders tell Modi

Political parties, Hurriyat, JeI groomed militant ideology in Kashmir: Ram Madhav

What did PM tell you, Shah Faesal asks NC leaders

Want to see state prosper, says Governor Malik

He said that Altaf suffered a bullet injury in his throat after a brief exchange of small arms fire when he was targeted by snipers sitting across the LoC. 

Related News