Man crushed to death in Rajouri

A man was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle, here at Siot village on the Jammu-Rajouri highway on Sunday.

The police said, “62-year-old Yash Paul, son of Sulu Tam and a resident of Siot, was walking along the highway when an unknown vehicle hit him at around 10:30 pm on Saturday. Due to the impact, Paul died on the spot.”

Later, the police shifted Paul’s body to Sub-District Hospital, Sunderbani, where a postmortem was conducted.

An FIR has been lodged and a probe has been initiated, police said.