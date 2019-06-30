Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 1, 2019, 1:30 AM

Man crushed to death in Rajouri

A man was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle, here at Siot village on the Jammu-Rajouri highway on Sunday.

The police said, “62-year-old Yash Paul, son of Sulu Tam and a resident of Siot, was walking along the highway when an unknown vehicle hit him at around 10:30 pm on Saturday. Due to the impact, Paul died on the spot.”

Later, the police shifted Paul’s body to Sub-District Hospital, Sunderbani, where a postmortem was conducted.

An FIR has been lodged and a probe has been initiated, police said.

